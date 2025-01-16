Maharashtra FDA's Crackdown on Milk Adulteration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has initiated a comprehensive statewide operation to address the escalating issue of milk adulteration, the agency announced recently.

According to an official release, 103 food safety officers gathered a total of 1,062 samples from milk producers, distributors, vendors, and roadside sellers across the region on Wednesday. These samples were promptly sent to authorized food laboratories for thorough testing to detect any adulteration and assess chemical content and quality, the agency indicated.

FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar stated that if adulteration is discovered, immediate legal samples will be taken from the concerned establishments, with stringent action to follow under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The agency has also appealed to citizens to report any suspicious milk adulteration incidents via the FDA helpline or online portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)