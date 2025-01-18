Ayushman Bharat: A Healthcare Revolution for India's Elderly

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended its reach to encompass 6 crore senior citizens aged 70 and above, according to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The program now benefits 45% of India's population, providing 'health assurance' rather than just insurance.

Since its implementation, the initiative has significantly impacted healthcare for economically disadvantaged groups, covering essential medical needs for individuals like rickshaw pullers and street vendors. Additionally, India's successful decline in tuberculosis incidence rate underscores the country's commitment to health advancements.

In line with global market integration, India's pharmaceutical industry meets a substantial portion of the medication demand in the US and UK, further solidifying its role in global health care. The growth in medical education and infrastructure, with 22 AIIMS and 776 medical colleges, fortifies the country's healthcare capabilities.

