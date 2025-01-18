Left Menu

Opposition Leader Demands Justice: Allegations against Medical Negligence

Jai Ram Thakur criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a cancer patient's death at IGMC due to an alleged lack of injection availability. Thakur urged an inquiry and demanded accountability, claiming systemic failures in medication supplies. The government defended the treatment provided, labeling allegations politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of incompetence following the death of a cancer patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). Allegedly, the death resulted from an unavailability of a critical injection.

Thakur has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, urging strict action against those found culpable. He emphasized that the issue highlighted broader systemic problems in the government's healthcare provision under the Himcare scheme.

The state government, however, firmly stated that the patient, Devraj Sharma, had received the best possible treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and attributed his death to a relapse rather than negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

