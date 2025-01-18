Opposition Leader Demands Justice: Allegations against Medical Negligence

In a heated critique, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of incompetence following the death of a cancer patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). Allegedly, the death resulted from an unavailability of a critical injection.

Thakur has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, urging strict action against those found culpable. He emphasized that the issue highlighted broader systemic problems in the government's healthcare provision under the Himcare scheme.

The state government, however, firmly stated that the patient, Devraj Sharma, had received the best possible treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and attributed his death to a relapse rather than negligence.

