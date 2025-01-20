Left Menu

Royal Phoenix Clinic: Revolutionizing Healthcare in the UAE

Royal Phoenix Clinic, led by CEO Muhammad Adil Mirza, celebrates its first successful year, transforming healthcare with premium services. Mirza emphasizes patient comfort and international expansion plans, while highlighting Dubai's growth and infrastructure. His vision continues to drive the clinic's expansion into other emirates.

Updated: 20-01-2025 15:21 IST
The Royal Phoenix Clinic, under the leadership of Muhammad Adil Mirza, has just completed its first year of operations, marking a transformative phase in UAE's healthcare sector. The clinic is renowned for its upscale medical services, emphasizing patient comfort and privacy.

Mirza, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, attributes his successful ventures to a passion for healthcare and pharmaceuticals. His global business interactions span over 40 countries, contributing to his rich portfolio of international affiliates, particularly in the US, UK, and Europe.

Discussing future plans, Mirza shared ambitions of expanding into other emirates like Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. He commended Dubai for its rapid growth, infrastructure, and diverse technological landscape, reinforcing his commitment to the clinic's vision of broadening patient care horizons across the UAE.

