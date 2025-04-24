Assam MLA Arrested for Remarks on Pahalgam Attack; Visa Suspension Tensions Rise

In a significant development, Assam Police has apprehended Aminul Islam, a member of the AIUDF legislative assembly, following his controversial comments concerning the Pahalgam terror attack. Harmeet Singh, Assam's Director General of Police, confirmed that Islam was detained due to his remarks deemed derogatory and potentially inflammatory by authorities.

The arrest was prompted by a viral social media post, reportedly made during a public gathering, which was likely to incite unrest. Consequently, Islam faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding on the platform 'X', emphasized that Assam would take decisive action against any attempts to justify acts of terror.

Amidst the escalating situation, the Indian government has taken the drastic measure of suspending all visa services for Pakistani nationals, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. This decision follows the Cabinet Committee on Security's recommendations post the Pahalgam attack. An all-party meeting has been called, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to preside, focusing on the tragic event that claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)