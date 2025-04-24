Left Menu

'Matka King': Vijay Varma Wraps Filming of 1960s Mumbai Crime Thriller

Actor Vijay Varma announced the completion of shooting for the Prime Video series 'Matka King'. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, this crime thriller is set in 1960s Mumbai and follows a cotton trader's creation of a gambling game that democratizes entertainment previously exclusive to the city's elite.

Vijay Varma
Actor Vijay Varma announced on Thursday that he has completed filming for the Prime Video series 'Matka King'.

The crime thriller, helmed by acclaimed director Nagraj Manjule, renowned for movies like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat', explores the rise of a novel gambling game in 1960s Mumbai.

Varma shared the update via Instagram Stories with an image of a cake shaped like a pot, symbolizing the series' central theme. 'Matka King' delves into the world of a cotton trader's innovative game that disrupts the social fabric, spreading the excitement of gambling beyond the elite, as stated in the series' official description.

(With inputs from agencies.)

