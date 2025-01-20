New Clade Ib Mpox Case Detected in England, Risk Remains Low

A new case of the Clade Ib mpox virus has been confirmed in England, though public health officials assure that the risk to the general population stays minimal.

Detected in East Sussex, the infected individual had recently returned from Uganda, where community transmission is active. They are under specialized care in London.

To mitigate any potential spread, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is contacting those who may have interacted with the individual, offering testing and vaccines where necessary. Symptoms include skin rash and fever, and close contacts or contaminated materials can spread the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)