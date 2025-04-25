Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Mixed Trade Sentiments

Euro area government bond yields experienced an uptick on Friday, driven by tempered trade war concerns amid hopes for potential reductions in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

China's consideration of exempting certain U.S. imports from high trade duties has impacted Eurozone borrowing costs, leading to a six-day high as traders reassessed European Central Bank rate cuts. The Wall Street Journal revealed the White House's contemplation over lowering China tariffs.

Germany's 10-year yield, a pivotal euro area benchmark, climbed by 2 basis points to 2.46%, poised for a weekly drop of 0.5 basis points. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury long-term yields decreased slightly due to anticipation of reduced U.S. duties and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

