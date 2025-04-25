Odisha Boosts Police Allowances to Strengthen Law and Order

The Odisha government has announced a significant increase in the annual uniform allowance for its police force, aiming to enhance overall efficiency and morale.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved plans that include doubling allowances for inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, havildars, constables, and sepoys, along with a rise in extra duty incentives, according to an official release.

The government is also tackling a dire staffing issue with plans to fill nearly 16,000 vacant positions and create an additional 16,059 new posts to enhance the state's law enforcement capability, as stated by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)