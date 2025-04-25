Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Police Allowances to Strengthen Law and Order

The Odisha government has increased the annual uniform allowance for police personnel, doubling it across various ranks. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also raised extra duty incentives, aiming to improve the state's law and order. Efforts include addressing a significant personnel shortfall with plans to create more positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:16 IST
Odisha Boosts Police Allowances to Strengthen Law and Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced a significant increase in the annual uniform allowance for its police force, aiming to enhance overall efficiency and morale.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved plans that include doubling allowances for inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, havildars, constables, and sepoys, along with a rise in extra duty incentives, according to an official release.

The government is also tackling a dire staffing issue with plans to fill nearly 16,000 vacant positions and create an additional 16,059 new posts to enhance the state's law enforcement capability, as stated by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025