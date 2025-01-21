U.S. Exits WHO Amid Criticism on COVID-19 Handling
President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, citing the agency's poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:20 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will be leaving the World Health Organization (WHO).
This decision was made amidst accusations that the global health agency mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President also cited other international health crises as reasons for the withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- WHO
- exit
- COVID-19
- pandemic
- health
- crisis
- withdrawal
- global
- management
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Church of England Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal
Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare
Governor's Walkout: Constitutional Crisis in Tamil Nadu Assembly
India Detects HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns, Health Ministry Issues Advisory
Cladding Compensation Conundrum: UK's Housing Crisis Post-Grenfell