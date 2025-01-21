Left Menu

U.S. Exits WHO Amid Criticism on COVID-19 Handling

President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, citing the agency's poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:20 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will be leaving the World Health Organization (WHO).

This decision was made amidst accusations that the global health agency mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President also cited other international health crises as reasons for the withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

