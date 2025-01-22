Expanding Stroke Care: A Nationwide Initiative

In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, India's Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava disclosed plans to expand stroke unit networks nationwide. This initiative aims to offer specialized care to more patients across the country, marking a step forward in combating stroke-related health issues.

At the National Stroke Summit 2025, Srivastava emphasized the importance of prevention strategies, revealing that the Ayushman Bharat scheme not only provides financial support but also proactively tackles risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. The Ayushman Arogya Mandir centers are at the forefront of this health promotion drive.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Stroke, ischaemic strokes account for the majority of cases in India. The research, involving collaborators from Ascension Health and AIIMS Hyderabad, identified 566 stroke centers across 26 states and union territories, with many offering advanced endovascular therapy for improved patient outcomes.

