Capture of Yelyzavetivka: Strategic Gain in Donetsk
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Yelyzavetivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. However, Reuters could not verify these battlefield reports immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant development on Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry declared the capture of Yelyzavetivka, a village in Ukraine's volatile Donetsk region.
This announcement marks a potential strategic gain for Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. However, the information could not be independently verified by Reuters, highlighting ongoing challenges in confirming battlefield reports.
The capture signifies a new chapter in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, reflecting the constantly shifting dynamics on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yelyzavetivka
- Donetsk
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Defence Ministry
- conflict
- capture
- battlefield
- strategic
- gain
Advertisement