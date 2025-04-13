Left Menu

Capture of Yelyzavetivka: Strategic Gain in Donetsk

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Yelyzavetivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. However, Reuters could not verify these battlefield reports immediately.

  • Russia

In a significant development on Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry declared the capture of Yelyzavetivka, a village in Ukraine's volatile Donetsk region.

This announcement marks a potential strategic gain for Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. However, the information could not be independently verified by Reuters, highlighting ongoing challenges in confirming battlefield reports.

The capture signifies a new chapter in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, reflecting the constantly shifting dynamics on the ground.

