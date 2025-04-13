Tension and Tragedy: Dalit Man's Murder and Ambedkar Statue Removal Stir Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

The leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati, expressed deep concern on Sunday over the murder of a Dalit man and recent disputes surrounding an Ambedkar statue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She described the events as 'extremely sad and worrying.'

In her social media statement, Mayawati demanded government intervention to curb 'criminal, anti-social, and feudal' activities, calling for the enforcement of law and order. The murder of the Dalit man in Itaura village, alongside the unrest regarding an Ambedkar statue in Mawai Khatri village, represent troubling societal tensions.

Authorities have confirmed that Devi Shankar was murdered after an altercation, leading to a forensic investigation. Separately, protests erupted when officials attempted to remove an Ambedkar statue on village land, resulting in clashes and injuries. The police were compelled to use tear gas to manage the situation.

