Tragic Demise of Kerala Lawyer P G Manu Amid Ongoing Investigations

P G Manu, a former senior government pleader and lawyer at the Kerala High Court, was found dead in a rented house in Anandavaleeswaram, Kollam, early Sunday morning.

Police suggest the death was a result of suicide, though the exact reasons remain undisclosed. Manu, originally from Piravom in Ernakulam, had recently been embroiled in legal controversy, accused of raping a woman seeking legal counsel. He secured bail in this case from the Supreme Court not long before his death.

Amid ongoing investigations, it emerged that Manu was in severe mental distress linked to harassment allegations and a widely circulated video. Previously, he was arrested for another alleged sexual assault case which led to his resignation as a senior government pleader last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)