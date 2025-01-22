Left Menu

Zimbabwe Faces Health Funding Uncertainty Amid U.S. WHO Withdrawal

Zimbabwe's finance minister warns that the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization could lead to significant aid cuts. Zimbabwe, heavily reliant on the U.S. for health funding, faces challenges. With over $200 million received annually, the concern is substantial amid debates on local funding solutions like taxes on sugar and fast food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:25 IST
Zimbabwe Faces Health Funding Uncertainty Amid U.S. WHO Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister has voiced serious concerns over the potential repercussions of the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, especially as it pertains to critical health aid cuts. The withdrawal, ordered by President Donald Trump, threatens the necessary financial support crucial for combating HIV/AIDS in affected nations like Zimbabwe.

The U.S. has been a significant aid provider, contributing over $200 million annually through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This support is vital for Zimbabwe's healthcare infrastructure and treatment programs, with total U.S. aid reaching over $1.7 billion since 2006. Minister Mthuli Ncube emphasized the fear of losing this essential support during a briefing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zimbabwe's government has been taking measures to bolster its health system, such as introducing taxes on sugar beverages and fast foods. However, Ncube highlighted the urgent need to increase domestic health funding to counter any potential shortfalls from dwindling international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025