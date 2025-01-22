Zimbabwe Faces Health Funding Uncertainty Amid U.S. WHO Withdrawal

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister has voiced serious concerns over the potential repercussions of the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, especially as it pertains to critical health aid cuts. The withdrawal, ordered by President Donald Trump, threatens the necessary financial support crucial for combating HIV/AIDS in affected nations like Zimbabwe.

The U.S. has been a significant aid provider, contributing over $200 million annually through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This support is vital for Zimbabwe's healthcare infrastructure and treatment programs, with total U.S. aid reaching over $1.7 billion since 2006. Minister Mthuli Ncube emphasized the fear of losing this essential support during a briefing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zimbabwe's government has been taking measures to bolster its health system, such as introducing taxes on sugar beverages and fast foods. However, Ncube highlighted the urgent need to increase domestic health funding to counter any potential shortfalls from dwindling international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)