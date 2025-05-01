Tragic Collision in Beawar: A Wedding Journey Ends in Loss
A tragic car accident in Beawar led to the deaths of a mother and her daughter, with six others injured. The vehicle hit a truck while returning from a wedding. The cause is under investigation. The truck driver remains missing.
In Beawar, a mother and her eight-year-old daughter lost their lives in a car accident that left six others injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday when their car collided with a truck.
Naval Kishore, SHO of Raipur police station, reported the accident happened near Bansia village. The family was returning home from a wedding in Pali district.
The circumstances leading to the collision are under investigation, with potential causes being the car driver's fatigue or abrupt braking by the truck. Authorities are searching for the runaway truck driver.
