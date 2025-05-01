Historic Step: Caste-Based Data in India's Census

In a landmark decision, the central government has announced the inclusion of caste-based data in India's upcoming national census. This move, lauded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is hailed as a significant stride towards social justice and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the role of the Central Cabinet Committee on Public Affairs in this initiative. He emphasized that the census's new approach would aid the effective implementation of government schemes and ensure the inclusion of all societal sections in development efforts.

According to CM Adityanath, the initiative represents a historic advance in achieving data-driven governance and could serve as a pivotal step in mainstreaming neglected communities across the nation. The government aims for a transparent approach in conducting this exercise, impacting 140 crore citizens positively.

