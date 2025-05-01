Left Menu

Historic Step: Caste-Based Data in India's Census

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded the central government's decision to include caste-based data in the national census. He called it a significant move for 140 crore citizens, ensuring better recognition and participation of marginalized communities in government schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:32 IST
Historic Step: Caste-Based Data in India's Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the central government has announced the inclusion of caste-based data in India's upcoming national census. This move, lauded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is hailed as a significant stride towards social justice and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the role of the Central Cabinet Committee on Public Affairs in this initiative. He emphasized that the census's new approach would aid the effective implementation of government schemes and ensure the inclusion of all societal sections in development efforts.

According to CM Adityanath, the initiative represents a historic advance in achieving data-driven governance and could serve as a pivotal step in mainstreaming neglected communities across the nation. The government aims for a transparent approach in conducting this exercise, impacting 140 crore citizens positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025