Left Menu

Cracking Down on '764 Inferno': Key Arrests in Cybercrime Network

Two men, Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal, have been arrested for leading the '764 Inferno', an online exploitation network. They face life sentences for distributing child abuse material and inducing self-harm among vulnerable individuals. Their arrests are seen as significant in combating this cybercriminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:32 IST
Cracking Down on '764 Inferno': Key Arrests in Cybercrime Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, two primary figures linked to the notorious online exploitation network '764 Inferno' have been apprehended, facing substantial legal repercussions. Leonidas Varagiannis, 21, and Prasan Nepal, 20, are accused of leading this subgroup, notorious for targeting vulnerable individuals, including children, through coercive tactics.

The Department of Justice has charged them with the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse content compounded with violent materials to create 'Lorebooks,' a digital currency within the network. These materials served both recruitment and status elevation purposes among group members.

Significantly, these arrests mark a critical strike against the 'Com', a larger network engaged in cybercriminal activity. Experts hail this as a pivotal step in combating such networks, describing these individuals as 'major actors' whose capture represents a major victory in the fight against cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025