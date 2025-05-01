Cracking Down on '764 Inferno': Key Arrests in Cybercrime Network

In a groundbreaking development, two primary figures linked to the notorious online exploitation network '764 Inferno' have been apprehended, facing substantial legal repercussions. Leonidas Varagiannis, 21, and Prasan Nepal, 20, are accused of leading this subgroup, notorious for targeting vulnerable individuals, including children, through coercive tactics.

The Department of Justice has charged them with the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse content compounded with violent materials to create 'Lorebooks,' a digital currency within the network. These materials served both recruitment and status elevation purposes among group members.

Significantly, these arrests mark a critical strike against the 'Com', a larger network engaged in cybercriminal activity. Experts hail this as a pivotal step in combating such networks, describing these individuals as 'major actors' whose capture represents a major victory in the fight against cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)