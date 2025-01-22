Left Menu

Intensive Blood Pressure Control: A Breakthrough in Cognitive Health

A study published in Neurology highlights the long-term cognitive benefits of aggressive blood pressure management. Conducted by researchers at Wake Forest University, the research indicates a significant reduction in mild cognitive impairment risks among hypertensive adults, suggesting lower blood pressure targets could improve life quality and extend active years.

Managing blood pressure aggressively over a period of more than three years can have lasting cognitive benefits, according to new findings.

Published in Neurology, the study by Wake Forest University researchers highlights that intensive blood pressure management substantially reduces the risk of mild cognitive impairment or dementia in hypertensive adults, even long after discontinuing treatment.

The study involved 9,361 participants from the US and Puerto Rico, with cognitive function monitored over seven years. Researchers discovered significant differences in cognitive impairment development between intensive and standard treatment groups, emphasizing blood pressure management's role in preventing neurological conditions in older adults.

