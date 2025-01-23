Left Menu

Health Communication Freeze: Public Safety Concerns Amidst Trump's Directives

The Trump administration has temporarily halted public communications by federal health agencies, including the CDC and FDA, until political appointee approval. This pause, affecting regulations and publications, raises concerns about delaying vital public health information. While typical for new administrations, critics warn of risks to public safety during health emergencies.

The Trump administration has effectively put a hold on communications from key health agencies to the public until the end of the month, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The memo from Dorothy Fink, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, mandates an immediate pause on various forms of agency communications—including regulations and press releases—until these are cleared by a political appointee.

This directive impacts agencies like the CDC and FDA, with implications for public health updates and guidelines. Critics worry about the safety implications of delaying vital information, a concern especially pronounced amid ongoing health crises.

