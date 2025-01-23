Left Menu

Robert F Kennedy Jr's Transition: From Vaccine Critic to Health Leader Aspirant

Robert F Kennedy Jr, known for his anti-vaccine stance, is distancing himself from his past as he seeks to lead the nation's health agency under Trump. Despite previously earning millions through his work, he promises to halt collecting fees from government-related vaccine lawsuits if confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:58 IST
Robert F Kennedy Jr
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert F Kennedy Jr is making efforts to sever ties with his anti-vaccine activities as he aims to head the nation's premier health agency under President Trump, according to recently released government ethics documents.

The filings show Kennedy has earned around USD 10 million over the past year from speaking engagements, leading an anti-vaccine nonprofit, and legal services. His financial disclosure indicates that he will cease fee collection from vaccine litigation involving the government if confirmed.

Kennedy, a lawyer, has pursued lawsuits related to environmental and vaccine injury claims. He stated he would not profit from claims under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation programme. However, he will continue benefiting financially through referral fees and book royalties, projecting at least USD 2 million for upcoming publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

