Health Sector Headlines: Kennedy's Legal Fees, WHO Exit Impact, Biotech Deals, and More

In health sector updates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to keep legal fees from Merck cases should he be confirmed as HHS secretary, raising concerns about his influence on pharmaceutical policies. The nomination faces opposition due to his stance on vaccine safety.

Henlius Biotech shareholders opted against a buyout by Fosun International, as Abbott Laboratories anticipates stable profits market bolstered by new glucose monitoring devices. Simultaneously, the FDA issues a new warning on some multiple sclerosis drugs' potential allergic reactions.

In other highlights, Johnson & Johnson reports earnings boosts courtesy of strong cancer drug sales, while Zimbabwe voices concerns about potential aid cuts following the U.S. exit from the WHO. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria urges increased private sector contributions to counter potential government funding deficits.

