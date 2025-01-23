Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: Kennedy's Legal Fees, WHO Exit Impact, Biotech Deals, and More

This report covers recent health news, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s legal fees from Merck litigations, rejections of a take-private offer for Henlius Biotech, Abbott's anticipation of steady profits, an FDA warning on multiple sclerosis drugs, J&J's sales surge, and Zimbabwe's concerns over U.S. withdrawal from WHO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:27 IST
Health Sector Headlines: Kennedy's Legal Fees, WHO Exit Impact, Biotech Deals, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In health sector updates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to keep legal fees from Merck cases should he be confirmed as HHS secretary, raising concerns about his influence on pharmaceutical policies. The nomination faces opposition due to his stance on vaccine safety.

Henlius Biotech shareholders opted against a buyout by Fosun International, as Abbott Laboratories anticipates stable profits market bolstered by new glucose monitoring devices. Simultaneously, the FDA issues a new warning on some multiple sclerosis drugs' potential allergic reactions.

In other highlights, Johnson & Johnson reports earnings boosts courtesy of strong cancer drug sales, while Zimbabwe voices concerns about potential aid cuts following the U.S. exit from the WHO. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria urges increased private sector contributions to counter potential government funding deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025