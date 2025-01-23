Left Menu

Biologic Breakthrough: MatriDerm® Outshines Synthetics in Wound Healing

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG has published a study highlighting the superior performance of MatriDerm®, a biologic dermal matrix, in wound healing. Compared to synthetic matrices, MatriDerm® offers better cell adhesion and lower immunogenicity. The research supports the use of biologic solutions in regenerative medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Billerbeck | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:37 IST
Biologic Breakthrough: MatriDerm® Outshines Synthetics in Wound Healing
  • Country:
  • Germany

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG proudly announces a new study in the International Wound Journal, "Comparison of cell–scaffold interactions in a biological and a synthetic wound matrix," showcasing the advantages of MatriDerm®, a biological dermal matrix, in wound healing over synthetic alternatives.

Research spearheaded by Prof. JP. Hong, Dr. J. Maitz, and Dr. M. Mörgelin, reveals that MatriDerm® enhances cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation, fostering effective tissue regeneration. Its natural composition, made of native collagen and elastin, reduces immunogenicity, offering an edge over synthetic matrices.

Prof. Hong, lead author, asserts, "MatriDerm® mimics the architecture of the native extracellular matrix, creating an optimal environment for tissue regeneration." Jason Gugliuzza from MedSkin Solutions confirms, "This study reinforces MatriDerm®'s superiority, providing evidence-based support for healthcare professionals." The full study is available online, offering insights into biologic matrices' impact on patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025