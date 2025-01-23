Biologic Breakthrough: MatriDerm® Outshines Synthetics in Wound Healing

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG proudly announces a new study in the International Wound Journal, "Comparison of cell–scaffold interactions in a biological and a synthetic wound matrix," showcasing the advantages of MatriDerm®, a biological dermal matrix, in wound healing over synthetic alternatives.

Research spearheaded by Prof. JP. Hong, Dr. J. Maitz, and Dr. M. Mörgelin, reveals that MatriDerm® enhances cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation, fostering effective tissue regeneration. Its natural composition, made of native collagen and elastin, reduces immunogenicity, offering an edge over synthetic matrices.

Prof. Hong, lead author, asserts, "MatriDerm® mimics the architecture of the native extracellular matrix, creating an optimal environment for tissue regeneration." Jason Gugliuzza from MedSkin Solutions confirms, "This study reinforces MatriDerm®'s superiority, providing evidence-based support for healthcare professionals." The full study is available online, offering insights into biologic matrices' impact on patient care.

