Women at Higher Risk for Long Covid: Study Highlights Gender Disparities

A groundbreaking study suggests that women are significantly more susceptible to developing long Covid than men. The research, led by scientists at The University of Texas, points out that women, particularly those aged 40-55, have a heightened risk of experiencing the lingering effects of Covid-19.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, highlights a staggering 31% increased risk for women, with menopausal and non-menopausal women facing even greater risks. These findings emerge from the comprehensive RECOVER trial that monitored over 12,200 individuals.

Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing sex-specific differences in the management of long Covid. Professor Thomas Patterson and his team argue for targeted treatment approaches. The study underlines the urgent need for further research to unveil the biological mechanisms contributing to this gender disparity.

