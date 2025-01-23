Left Menu

Women at Higher Risk for Long Covid: Study Highlights Gender Disparities

A study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that women are at a 31% higher risk of developing long Covid compared to men, with those aged 40-55 being most at risk. The RECOVER trial demonstrates the need for understanding sex-specific differences to improve treatment and prevention of the condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST
A groundbreaking study suggests that women are significantly more susceptible to developing long Covid than men. The research, led by scientists at The University of Texas, points out that women, particularly those aged 40-55, have a heightened risk of experiencing the lingering effects of Covid-19.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, highlights a staggering 31% increased risk for women, with menopausal and non-menopausal women facing even greater risks. These findings emerge from the comprehensive RECOVER trial that monitored over 12,200 individuals.

Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing sex-specific differences in the management of long Covid. Professor Thomas Patterson and his team argue for targeted treatment approaches. The study underlines the urgent need for further research to unveil the biological mechanisms contributing to this gender disparity.

