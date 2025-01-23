Ultimate Care Revolutionizes Health Insurance with Unmatched Benefits

Care Health Insurance, a notable health insurer in India, has introduced 'Ultimate Care', an innovative health insurance plan that promises to redefine health coverage standards. Known for its consumer-centric approach, the company aims to offer maximum value through unique benefits.

Featuring unprecedented benefits such as MoneyBack, Loyalty Boost, and an Infinity Bonus, policyholders are incentivized to maintain a healthy lifestyle. For instance, Ultimate Care refunds the first year's premium after every five claim-free years and provides an additional sum insured after seven claim-free years.

Ajay Shah, Head of Distribution at Care Health Insurance, highlighted the importance of comprehensive health policies in today's healthcare landscape. By prioritizing customer health and wellness, 'Ultimate Care' aims to set new benchmarks in financial health protection, offering peace of mind to its policyholders.

