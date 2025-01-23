Dr Reddy's Laboratories Reports Modest Profit Rise Amid Revenue Surge
Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 2% increase in net profit to Rs 1,413 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. The company's revenue surged to Rs 8,359 crore, driven by new business acquisitions and launches. Despite these gains, shares saw a slight decline.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a major pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, announced a modest 2% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,413 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is a slight increase from a profit of Rs 1,379 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
The company's revenue saw a notable rise to Rs 8,359 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 7,215 crore in the year-ago period. This revenue growth was driven by the company's newly acquired NRT business, product launches, and improved operational efficiencies.
Despite the financial gains, Dr Reddy's shares ended the trading day slightly lower by 0.54% at Rs 1,289.35 per share on the BSE.
