Dr Reddy's Laboratories Reports Modest Profit Rise Amid Revenue Surge

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a major pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, announced a modest 2% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,413 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is a slight increase from a profit of Rs 1,379 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue saw a notable rise to Rs 8,359 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 7,215 crore in the year-ago period. This revenue growth was driven by the company's newly acquired NRT business, product launches, and improved operational efficiencies.

Despite the financial gains, Dr Reddy's shares ended the trading day slightly lower by 0.54% at Rs 1,289.35 per share on the BSE.

