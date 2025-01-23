Left Menu

ADHD's Impact on Life Expectancy: New Study Reveals Sobering Findings

Research from University College London indicates adults with ADHD may have a shorter life expectancy by 7-9 years compared to the general population. The study highlights the challenges faced by those with ADHD, including increased stress and social exclusion, and stresses the need for better support and treatment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry unveils alarming findings about the life expectancy of adults with ADHD. Researchers found that men with ADHD could live around seven years less, while women might experience up to nine fewer years than their peers without the condition.

The research, conducted by a team from University College London, examined data from over 30,000 UK adults diagnosed with ADHD against 300,000 individuals without the disorder. It highlighted the link between ADHD and increased stress and social exclusion, contributing factors to the reduced life expectancy.

Professor Josh Stott, the study's senior author, emphasized that while individuals with ADHD possess various strengths, their lack of support and higher likelihood of encountering stressful life events can negatively impact their health and self-esteem. The study calls for improved support systems for those living with ADHD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

