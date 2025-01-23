First Monkeypox Case of 2025 Detected in Karnataka: Authorities Urge Calm

Karnataka's health sector has recorded its first Monkeypox case of 2025, as a 40-year-old man from Mangalore is confirmed to have contracted the virus. The National Institute of Virology, Pune, identified the case following the patient's return from Dubai.

The patient, who had resided in Dubai for 19 years, reported symptoms like skin rashes and fever shortly after arriving in Mangalore. He is currently isolated in a private hospital and is stable with no severe complications, health officials confirmed.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic due to the mildness and low infectivity of Monkeypox. They recommend vigilance in monitoring symptoms and testing, particularly among those with international travel history or contact with confirmed cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)