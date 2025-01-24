Current Health Headlines: Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough & U.S. WHO Exit
Catch up on top health news including Novo Nordisk's new obesity treatment with promising weight loss results, Purdue Pharma's settlement on opioid crisis lawsuits, and the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization with implications for global health. Also, failed trials and pollution issues are highlighted.
Novo Nordisk's latest obesity treatment shows promising results, with patients losing an average of 22% body weight over 36 weeks during a trial period. The drug, which could also be available in pill form, significantly outperformed the placebo group.
Purdue Pharma has agreed to a $7.4 billion settlement for numerous lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. This settlement follows a previous unsuccessful bankruptcy settlement attempt that sought to shield the Sackler family from civil litigation.
The U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization may adversely affect health initiatives in Africa, especially as the WHO plans to review its financial priorities in response to this significant reduction in funding.
