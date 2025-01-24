Left Menu

Current Health Headlines: Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough & U.S. WHO Exit

Catch up on top health news including Novo Nordisk's new obesity treatment with promising weight loss results, Purdue Pharma's settlement on opioid crisis lawsuits, and the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization with implications for global health. Also, failed trials and pollution issues are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:31 IST
Current Health Headlines: Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough & U.S. WHO Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk's latest obesity treatment shows promising results, with patients losing an average of 22% body weight over 36 weeks during a trial period. The drug, which could also be available in pill form, significantly outperformed the placebo group.

Purdue Pharma has agreed to a $7.4 billion settlement for numerous lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. This settlement follows a previous unsuccessful bankruptcy settlement attempt that sought to shield the Sackler family from civil litigation.

The U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization may adversely affect health initiatives in Africa, especially as the WHO plans to review its financial priorities in response to this significant reduction in funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025