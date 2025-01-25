Clinical Trial Tragedy: Uncovering the Untimely Death of Nagesh Veeranna

A tragic incident has unfolded in Jalahalli as a 33-year-old participant in a clinical trial was found deceased at his brother's residence.

Nagesh Veeranna, the victim, had been involved in a trial with an R&D company, which allegedly resulted in severe side effects. His brother lodged a complaint after the incident.

The local police have categorized it as an unnatural death, and investigations have commenced. Veeranna was reportedly healthy before participating in the trial.

