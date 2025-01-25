Clinical Trial Tragedy: Uncovering the Untimely Death of Nagesh Veeranna
A 33-year-old man, Nagesh Veeranna, involved in a clinical trial, was found dead at his brother's home. The cause of death is alleged to be side effects from trial medications. Authorities have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation. Veeranna had no prior health issues before the trial.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Jalahalli as a 33-year-old participant in a clinical trial was found deceased at his brother's residence.
Nagesh Veeranna, the victim, had been involved in a trial with an R&D company, which allegedly resulted in severe side effects. His brother lodged a complaint after the incident.
The local police have categorized it as an unnatural death, and investigations have commenced. Veeranna was reportedly healthy before participating in the trial.
