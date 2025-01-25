Left Menu

Clinical Trial Tragedy: Uncovering the Untimely Death of Nagesh Veeranna

A 33-year-old man, Nagesh Veeranna, involved in a clinical trial, was found dead at his brother's home. The cause of death is alleged to be side effects from trial medications. Authorities have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation. Veeranna had no prior health issues before the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Jalahalli as a 33-year-old participant in a clinical trial was found deceased at his brother's residence.

Nagesh Veeranna, the victim, had been involved in a trial with an R&D company, which allegedly resulted in severe side effects. His brother lodged a complaint after the incident.

The local police have categorized it as an unnatural death, and investigations have commenced. Veeranna was reportedly healthy before participating in the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

