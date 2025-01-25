Former WHO Chief Scientist Urges US to Reconsider Withdrawal

Soumya Swaminathan, the former chief scientist of the World Health Organization, expressed concern over the United States' decision to withdraw from the health body. Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, she highlighted that the US's withdrawal would be detrimental not just for the global community but also for America itself.

Swaminathan outlined the importance of WHO's data and the collaborative effort needed for tackling global health issues. She emphasized the US would miss out on crucial data-sharing opportunities, which are vital for developing global health solutions.

Swaminathan reiterated the need for global collaboration, stressing that viruses can travel rapidly across borders, emphasizing the importance of shared efforts and policies to tackle health challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)