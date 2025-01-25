Left Menu

Former WHO Chief Scientist Urges US to Reconsider Withdrawal

Soumya Swaminathan, a former WHO chief scientist, criticized the US's decision to withdraw from WHO, emphasizing its negative impacts. She argued that the US would forfeit access to vital data and global health solutions. Swaminathan stressed that global collaboration is crucial in addressing health threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:34 IST
Former WHO Chief Scientist Urges US to Reconsider Withdrawal
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Soumya Swaminathan, the former chief scientist of the World Health Organization, expressed concern over the United States' decision to withdraw from the health body. Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, she highlighted that the US's withdrawal would be detrimental not just for the global community but also for America itself.

Swaminathan outlined the importance of WHO's data and the collaborative effort needed for tackling global health issues. She emphasized the US would miss out on crucial data-sharing opportunities, which are vital for developing global health solutions.

Swaminathan reiterated the need for global collaboration, stressing that viruses can travel rapidly across borders, emphasizing the importance of shared efforts and policies to tackle health challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025