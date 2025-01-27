Left Menu

China Halts Animal Imports Over Disease Outbreak Worries

China has banned the import of sheep, goat, poultry, and even-toed ungulates from several countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe due to outbreaks of livestock diseases including sheep pox, goat pox, and foot-and-mouth disease. This decision follows alerts from the World Health Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has implemented a sweeping ban on the importation of sheep, goats, poultry, and even-toed ungulates from numerous countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, prompted by the emergence of livestock diseases.

The move, which extends to both processed and unprocessed animal products, aligns with alerts from the World Health Organization about disease outbreaks within these regions, as announced by China's General Administration of Customs on January 21.

Countries impacted by this decision include Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Bulgaria, East Timor, Eritrea, Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Additionally, imports from Germany have been halted due to foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

