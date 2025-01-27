China Halts Animal Imports Over Disease Outbreak Worries

China has implemented a sweeping ban on the importation of sheep, goats, poultry, and even-toed ungulates from numerous countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, prompted by the emergence of livestock diseases.

The move, which extends to both processed and unprocessed animal products, aligns with alerts from the World Health Organization about disease outbreaks within these regions, as announced by China's General Administration of Customs on January 21.

Countries impacted by this decision include Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Bulgaria, East Timor, Eritrea, Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Additionally, imports from Germany have been halted due to foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)