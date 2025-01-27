Left Menu

First Human Case of Bird Flu in Central England Sparks Concerns

British health officials have identified a rare case of bird flu (H5N1) in a person residing in central England. The infection was contracted on a farm following extended contact with numerous contaminated birds. Authorities emphasize that the risk to the general public remains very low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST
First Human Case of Bird Flu in Central England Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health officials reported a rare case of bird flu (H5N1) in a person located in central England. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the infection was contracted on a farm after the individual had extended contact with numerous infected birds.

Health authorities highlighted that the risk of transmission to the general public remains very low, aiming to prevent public panic.

Experts urge continued vigilance but reassure that current measures effectively mitigate widespread risk, stressing the importance of adhering to biosecurity protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025