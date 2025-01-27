First Human Case of Bird Flu in Central England Sparks Concerns
British health officials have identified a rare case of bird flu (H5N1) in a person residing in central England. The infection was contracted on a farm following extended contact with numerous contaminated birds. Authorities emphasize that the risk to the general public remains very low.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British health officials reported a rare case of bird flu (H5N1) in a person located in central England. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the infection was contracted on a farm after the individual had extended contact with numerous infected birds.
Health authorities highlighted that the risk of transmission to the general public remains very low, aiming to prevent public panic.
Experts urge continued vigilance but reassure that current measures effectively mitigate widespread risk, stressing the importance of adhering to biosecurity protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Threat: Surgical Site Infections in Indian Hospitals
Return of HMPV in Gujarat: New Case Shatters Zero Infection Status
CDC Expands Bird Flu Testing Amid Ongoing Human Infections
Saif Ali Khan has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection: Doctors.
Rare Bird Flu Case Detected in England: Low Public Risk