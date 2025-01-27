First Human Case of Bird Flu in Central England Sparks Concerns

British health officials reported a rare case of bird flu (H5N1) in a person located in central England. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the infection was contracted on a farm after the individual had extended contact with numerous infected birds.

Health authorities highlighted that the risk of transmission to the general public remains very low, aiming to prevent public panic.

Experts urge continued vigilance but reassure that current measures effectively mitigate widespread risk, stressing the importance of adhering to biosecurity protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)