Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Rebel Escalation

In Goma, eastern Congo, hospitals are overwhelmed following the entry of M23 rebels backed by Rwanda. Violence has led to numerous injuries, rapes, and deaths. The health system struggles to cope with the influx, and the looting of supplies poses significant challenges. Aid agencies report a dire humanitarian situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:39 IST
Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis after M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, entered the city. The incursion marks a significant escalation in the region's ongoing conflict, resulting in overwhelming numbers of gunshot and shrapnel injuries.

U.N. humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke highlighted the dire situation, with hospitals inundated and unable to manage the influx of wounded. Reports also indicate rapes committed by fighters, further exacerbating the humanitarian fallout. The World Health Organization's emergency response coordinator for Congo, Adelheid Marschang, confirmed hundreds admitted due to gunshot and other injuries.

The Red Cross and World Food Programme report significant looting, affecting medical and food supplies. The international community is urged to respond to the growing crisis as ongoing violence threatens to impede essential supply chains into the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

