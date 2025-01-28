Mystery in Rajasthan: Patient Found Dead on School Roof

A patient at a private hospital in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was discovered dead on the roof of a school adjacent to the hospital, police reported on Tuesday. The deceased, Sanjeev Jat, aged 45, was admitted on January 23 with a liver ailment and went missing on Monday morning.

According to Station House Officer Narayan Singh, hospital staff members believed Jat had left for home after he was reported missing. His family conducted a day-long search, ultimately finding him dead on the school's rooftop, several feet lower than the hospital's roof.

An investigation is underway to determine how Jat ended up on the school roof. His family has filed a complaint alleging negligence on behalf of the hospital management, prompting further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)