Global Analysis Reveals Hidden Hunger in Diabetes Patients

A global analysis highlights the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in over 60% of diabetes patients, alongside significant magnesium and iron deficiencies. Women with diabetes are at higher risk of micronutrient deficits. The study underscores the relationship between micronutrients and diabetes development, urging cautious interpretation due to sample bias.

Updated: 29-01-2025 05:02 IST
A global analysis published in the British Medical Journal reveals that vitamin D is the most common deficiency, affecting over 60% of diabetes patients. The study, which analyzed 132 studies from 1998 to 2023, involved over 52,000 participants.

It found significant prevalence of other deficiencies such as magnesium, impacting 42% of those with diabetes, and iron, affecting 28%. Researchers, including those from the Indian Institute of Health Management Research, noted that the study helps to understand global micronutrient deficiencies in people with type 2 diabetes, with women being at higher risk.

The analysis also found that 29% of diabetes patients globally suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency, especially those on metformin. Despite these findings, the authors emphasized the need for cautious interpretation due to potential sample bias and the lack of established cause-and-effect links.

