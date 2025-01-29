Left Menu

Contentious Nominations and Regulatory Milestones in Health Sector

Caroline Kennedy opposed the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a major health position over public health concerns. The FDA approved new dosing for an Alzheimer's drug, and drugmakers reached insulin pricing settlements. Several companies, including Metsera and Beta Bionics, seek significant valuations in US IPOs.

Caroline Kennedy has called on US lawmakers to oppose the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a top position in the health sector. She expressed significant concerns over his stance on healthcare, labeling him a 'predator' and highlighting his lack of essential qualifications for the Department of Health and Human Services.

In other health-related developments, the FDA has given the green light for monthly maintenance dosing for the Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai and Biogen, although logistical challenges hinder its growth. Additionally, a Minnesota lawsuit led Novo Nordisk to agree on insulin price caps, aligning with previous settlements by Eli Lilly and Sanofi.

The business side of health is also active, with Stryker projecting profits due to robust demand. Meanwhile, weight-loss drug developer Metsera and insulin device maker Beta Bionics are pursuing high valuations in upcoming US IPOs. These movements highlight the ongoing trend of healthcare companies capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

