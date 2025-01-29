Decoding Veggie Prep: Unlocking Flavor and Nutrition in Cooking Methods

Expert dietitian Carlene Thomas highlights that there's more to preparing vegetables than choosing between raw or cooked. While many seek healthier diets, Thomas emphasizes that the best vegetables are the ones you'll actually eat.

Research reveals that cooking methods alter the nutritional content of vegetables, affecting nutrient absorption. High heat can degrade nutrients, but cooking can also increase bioavailability — the body's ability to absorb nutrients. For example, cooked tomatoes release more cancer-fighting lycopene, and cooked carrots offer more absorbable betacarotene.

Nutrient preservation favors shorter cooking times, with steaming and microwaving recommended. Blanching is also beneficial, but avoid lengthy boiling that causes nutrient loss. A small amount of fat aids flavor and nutrient absorption, enhancing vitamins in various vegetables. Pankonin advises moderate oil usage to optimize both taste and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)