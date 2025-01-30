Left Menu

Bajaj Healthcare Set to Transform Indian Antipsychotic Segment with New Drug Approval

Bajaj Healthcare has received approval from India's Drug Controller General to manufacture Pimavanserin, a drug for Parkinson's-related hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin, already popular in the US, will be introduced to the Indian market, marking a significant advancement in antipsychotic treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Healthcare announced on Thursday that it has secured approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin manufacturing a drug designed to treat hallucinations and delusions related to Parkinson's disease.

The company will produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the drug formulation of Pimavanserin, available as a 34 mg capsule. Known commercially as Nuplazid, Pimavanserin is already a leading treatment in the US market for antipsychotics.

Anil Jain, Managing Director of Bajaj Healthcare, expressed confidence that the introduction of this drug in India will significantly advance the antipsychotic segment, consistent with its growing success in the US. Bajaj Healthcare is also collaborating with other Indian pharmaceutical companies to ensure the drug's local availability.

