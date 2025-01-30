Flagstar Financial's Quarterly Loss Narrows

Flagstar Financial, the entity formerly recognized as New York Community Bancorp, has announced a reduction in its quarterly losses.

For the quarter ended December 31, Flagstar Financial posted a net loss of $168 million or 41 cents per share. This marks a significant improvement compared to the prior year's colossal loss of $2.7 billion or $11.27 per share.

The reported improvement in financial results is credited to a decrease in the provisions set aside for potential loan defaults, signaling a more stable financial outlook for the company.

