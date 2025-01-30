Flagstar Financial's Quarterly Loss Narrows
Flagstar Financial, previously New York Community Bancorp, has reported a reduced net loss of $168 million for the last quarter of the year, down from $2.7 billion the previous year. This improvement is attributed to decreased provisions for potential loan defaults.
