Human Metapneumovirus Affects Young Child in Ahmedabad

A 4-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has contracted human metapneumovirus, officials confirmed on Thursday, taking the number of cases to eight in Gujarat. The child, residing in the Gota area, is currently being treated at a trust-run hospital, and his condition is described as stable by medical officer Bhavin Solanki of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The boy was admitted to SGVP Hospital on January 28 with symptoms of a fever and cough. A test on that same day identified the presence of HMPV. Solanki noted that the patient had no recent foreign travel history, which rules out that factor as a source of the infection.

According to Solanki, before this incident, Ahmedabad had documented six cases of HMPV, including three from outside the city. All six patients fully recovered and were discharged. In total, Gujarat has reported eight HMPV cases, with seven in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district.

