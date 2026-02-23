Left Menu

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Revolutionizes Healthcare with Liver Transplants and Robotic Surgery

The Union Health Minister inaugurated a Liver Transplant Unit and Advanced Robotic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, enhancing healthcare infrastructure. These facilities offer world-class treatments to Odisha and neighboring states, providing economically disadvantaged patients access to essential surgical care without financial burden. These initiatives strengthen advanced public healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:46 IST
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Revolutionizes Healthcare with Liver Transplants and Robotic Surgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the Liver Transplant Unit and launched the Advanced Robotic Surgery System at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This initiative is set to dramatically enhance healthcare access and quality in Odisha and neighboring states, making life-saving treatments more accessible.

The new Liver Transplant Programme marks an important chapter in advanced tertiary healthcare, offering life-saving procedures to patients across Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam. Economically disadvantaged patients can now receive liver transplants without financial distress or the burden of travel, thanks to state-of-the-art facilities.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become a pioneer in public healthcare innovation in Odisha, with the commissioning of the first government robotic surgery programme. This initiative aims to deliver affordable, minimally invasive surgical care, initially covering specialties like Urology and Gynaecology, reflecting a commitment to advance public healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026