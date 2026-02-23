AIIMS Bhubaneswar Revolutionizes Healthcare with Liver Transplants and Robotic Surgery

In a groundbreaking development, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the Liver Transplant Unit and launched the Advanced Robotic Surgery System at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This initiative is set to dramatically enhance healthcare access and quality in Odisha and neighboring states, making life-saving treatments more accessible.

The new Liver Transplant Programme marks an important chapter in advanced tertiary healthcare, offering life-saving procedures to patients across Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam. Economically disadvantaged patients can now receive liver transplants without financial distress or the burden of travel, thanks to state-of-the-art facilities.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become a pioneer in public healthcare innovation in Odisha, with the commissioning of the first government robotic surgery programme. This initiative aims to deliver affordable, minimally invasive surgical care, initially covering specialties like Urology and Gynaecology, reflecting a commitment to advance public healthcare infrastructure.

