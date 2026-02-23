Colgate-Palmolive Partners with Haryana for Children's Oral Health
Colgate-Palmolive collaborates with Haryana government to educate 57 lakh school children on oral health. The programme aims to promote preventive hygiene and integrates oral care into education. It involves learning sessions, toothbrush use, nutrition advice, and distribution of dental kits to foster healthy habits.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has teamed up with the Haryana government to launch an initiative for improving oral health education among 57 lakh schoolchildren in the state.
Dubbed Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, the programme operates nationwide and reaches over 10 million children annually, according to the company.
The collaboration aims to inculcate preventive oral hygiene practices in students by embedding oral care in the educational framework, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
