Colgate-Palmolive Partners with Haryana for Children's Oral Health

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has teamed up with the Haryana government to launch an initiative for improving oral health education among 57 lakh schoolchildren in the state.

Dubbed Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, the programme operates nationwide and reaches over 10 million children annually, according to the company.

The collaboration aims to inculcate preventive oral hygiene practices in students by embedding oral care in the educational framework, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

