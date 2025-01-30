Thane District Launches Campaign to Track and Eradicate Leprosy Cases
Thane district in Maharashtra registers over 700 leprosy cases in nine months in 2024. A new 14-day Leprosy Detection Campaign is set to begin, seeking unidentified cases for immediate treatment. The initiative aims to curb the disease's spread by breaking the infection chain.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Thane district, health officials have reported registering more than 700 leprosy cases over the course of nine months in 2024.
In response, the health department has announced a focused 14-day Leprosy Detection Campaign (LCDC) aimed at both rural and urban areas within the district. The campaign, set to run from January 31 to February 14, seeks to identify undiagnosed cases with efficient detection and immediate treatment.
The campaign targets 41.48 lakh individuals through extensive search teams and 2,532 monitoring groups. This initiative follows reports of many ignoring the disease due to lack of pain, delaying treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital to control and cure this potentially deforming disease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three persons killed, 15 injured as auto-rickshaw hits multiple vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
Power Lunch with Maharashtra Leaders
It is duty of EC to come clean and give us data of Maharashtra, Haryana polls, but they are refusing to give us: Rahul Gandhi.
Illegal Immigration Arrests in Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshi Women Detained
Bank of Maharashtra Posts 36% Profit Surge in Q3 2024