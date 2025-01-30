Novo Nordisk's Next Leap Forward: CagriSema Trial Resumption

In a bid to rebound from a recent setback, Novo Nordisk is scheduled to launch a new late-stage clinical trial for its next-generation obesity drug, CagriSema, on February 10. The announcement comes after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported unsatisfactory outcomes from a previous trial, adversely affecting its market stature.

The earlier trial results proved disappointing enough to erode up to $125 billion from Novo Nordisk's market valuation. The company had declared intentions to begin a new trial in 2025, yet specifics regarding the date were initially withheld.

The forthcoming trial, as indicated by a www.clinicaltrials.gov listing, is anticipated to extend until November 2028. Novo Nordisk has not yet provided comments regarding these developments.

