Novo Nordisk's Next Leap Forward: CagriSema Trial Resumption

Novo Nordisk is set to commence a new late-stage trial of its experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, on February 10. This follows last month's disappointing trial results that significantly impacted the company's market value. The upcoming trial is projected to conclude in November 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:13 IST
In a bid to rebound from a recent setback, Novo Nordisk is scheduled to launch a new late-stage clinical trial for its next-generation obesity drug, CagriSema, on February 10. The announcement comes after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported unsatisfactory outcomes from a previous trial, adversely affecting its market stature.

The earlier trial results proved disappointing enough to erode up to $125 billion from Novo Nordisk's market valuation. The company had declared intentions to begin a new trial in 2025, yet specifics regarding the date were initially withheld.

The forthcoming trial, as indicated by a www.clinicaltrials.gov listing, is anticipated to extend until November 2028. Novo Nordisk has not yet provided comments regarding these developments.

