Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases in Maharashtra Sparks Concerns

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune and nearby districts of Maharashtra has surged to 130, as health department officials confirmed the addition of three previously recorded patients. The rare nerve disorder has already claimed two lives in the state, with a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur succumbing to it.

Authorities clarified that no new cases emerged on Thursday and emphasized that the recent additions were documented earlier this week. An investigation has identified a link to contaminated water sources as the potential origin of the GBS outbreak, with the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni as a suspected contributor.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune, directing health officials to crack down on hospitals that overcharge GBS patients. Pawar, also the district's guardian minister, urged a focus on ensuring an adequate supply of necessary drugs to combat the syndrome, which triggers sudden numbness and muscle weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)