Left Menu

Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases in Maharashtra Sparks Concerns

Maharashtra's suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases have reached 130, with two deaths in Pune and Solapur. Local officials are addressing the outbreak, possibly linked to contaminated water. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has emphasized strict measures against hospitals overcharging patients and ensuring adequate drug supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:54 IST
Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases in Maharashtra Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune and nearby districts of Maharashtra has surged to 130, as health department officials confirmed the addition of three previously recorded patients. The rare nerve disorder has already claimed two lives in the state, with a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur succumbing to it.

Authorities clarified that no new cases emerged on Thursday and emphasized that the recent additions were documented earlier this week. An investigation has identified a link to contaminated water sources as the potential origin of the GBS outbreak, with the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni as a suspected contributor.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune, directing health officials to crack down on hospitals that overcharge GBS patients. Pawar, also the district's guardian minister, urged a focus on ensuring an adequate supply of necessary drugs to combat the syndrome, which triggers sudden numbness and muscle weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025