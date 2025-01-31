Niger Becomes First African Country to Eliminate River Blindness, WHO Confirms

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized Niger as the first country in Africa and the fifth globally to eliminate onchocerciasis (river blindness), marking a historic milestone in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

A Landmark Public Health Achievement

“Eliminating a disease is a significant achievement that requires tireless dedication,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I congratulate Niger for its commitment to liberating its population from this blinding, stigmatizing illness that causes so much human suffering. This success offers hope to other nations still battling onchocerciasis, demonstrating that elimination is possible.”

Onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness, is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bites of infected black flies, which thrive in riverine areas. The disease is the second leading infectious cause of blindness globally, primarily affecting rural populations in sub-Saharan Africa, Yemen, and parts of Latin America.

How Niger Achieved Elimination

Niger’s success was made possible through a combination of:✅ Vector control (black fly population reduction) through insecticide spraying from 1976 to 1989, under the WHO Onchocerciasis Control Programme (OCP).✅ Mass drug administration (MDA) campaigns using ivermectin and albendazole from 2008 to 2019, targeting both onchocerciasis and lymphatic filariasis (LF).✅ Rigorous epidemiological and entomological surveillance confirming transmission interruption, with onchocerciasis prevalence dropping from 60% to 0.02%.✅ Strong partnerships between the Nigerien government, WHO, Merck (MSD), and other international health organizations, ensuring sustained technical and financial support.

“Onchocerciasis has long caused immense human suffering. It has also impeded economic development, driving people away from rivers, which are crucial for livelihoods,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Niger’s success ends this burden for its people and positions the country as a model for eliminating neglected tropical diseases in Africa.”

Africa’s Growing Momentum in Eliminating NTDs

With Niger's success, it joins four other countries that have achieved WHO verification for eliminating onchocerciasis—all from the Americas:

Colombia (2013)

Ecuador (2014)

Mexico (2015)

Guatemala (2016)

This also marks Niger’s second elimination of a neglected tropical disease, having previously been declared Guinea-worm disease-free in 2013. Across Africa, 21 countries have now eliminated at least one NTD, reflecting the continent’s increasing public health progress.

What’s Next? Sustaining the Gains

WHO has emphasized the need for continued monitoring and prevention measures to prevent disease reintroduction. Niger’s success highlights that eliminating NTDs is achievable with sustained government commitment, strategic partnerships, and community-based health interventions.

As global efforts continue to combat NTDs, Niger’s achievement stands as a beacon of hope for other African nations still battling river blindness and other debilitating diseases.