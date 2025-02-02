Union Budget 2025-26: A New Era for India's Healthcare and Medical Tourism

The Union Budget for the year 2025-26 has received widespread acclaim from healthcare and industry experts who commend its patient-centric focus and vigorous promotion of medical tourism. The simplified visa processes introduced aim to solidify India's reputation as a global hub for healthcare.

During the budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the strategic partnership with the private sector to promote medical tourism. The initiatives are expected to drive the sector forward through capacity building and seamless visa facilitation, she noted.

Industry leaders echo these sentiments, celebrating the allocation for digital health expansion, including broadband connectivity to healthcare centers, and AI-driven innovations aimed at transforming India's healthcare landscape into a global leader.

