Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A New Era for India's Healthcare and Medical Tourism

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been applauded for its focus on creating a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem and boosting medical tourism through simplified visa norms. The budget emphasizes digital health, broadband connectivity, and partnerships with the private sector, positioning India as a potential global healthcare leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:58 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A New Era for India's Healthcare and Medical Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for the year 2025-26 has received widespread acclaim from healthcare and industry experts who commend its patient-centric focus and vigorous promotion of medical tourism. The simplified visa processes introduced aim to solidify India's reputation as a global hub for healthcare.

During the budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the strategic partnership with the private sector to promote medical tourism. The initiatives are expected to drive the sector forward through capacity building and seamless visa facilitation, she noted.

Industry leaders echo these sentiments, celebrating the allocation for digital health expansion, including broadband connectivity to healthcare centers, and AI-driven innovations aimed at transforming India's healthcare landscape into a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025