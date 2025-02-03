South-East Asia's Race Against Cancer: A Call for United Action

The South-East Asia Region is grappling with the highest rates of lip, oral cavity, uterine cervix, and childhood cancers globally, according to the World Health Organization. In 2022, WHO SEAR recorded 2.4 million new cancer cases, with a projection of an 85% increase by 2050.

WHO SEAR Regional Director Saima Wazed emphasized the need for coordinated government actions supported by WHO and other partners to tackle this immense health challenge. The theme for the upcoming World Cancer Day, 'United by Unique', urges a collective push against cancer.

Despite progress like Bhutan's successful screening initiatives and Thailand's universal health coverage program, challenges remain. Inadequate policy implementation, low screening rates, and limited palliative care access highlight areas needing urgent action to manage the escalating cancer burden in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)