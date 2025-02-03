Left Menu

South-East Asia's Race Against Cancer: A Call for United Action

The WHO's South-East Asia Region faces the highest rates of lip, oral cavity, cervical, and childhood cancers. By 2050, an 85% increase in new cases and deaths is anticipated. WHO-SEAR Director Saima Wazed urges joint efforts from governments and organizations to combat the rising cancer burden effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:53 IST
South-East Asia's Race Against Cancer: A Call for United Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The South-East Asia Region is grappling with the highest rates of lip, oral cavity, uterine cervix, and childhood cancers globally, according to the World Health Organization. In 2022, WHO SEAR recorded 2.4 million new cancer cases, with a projection of an 85% increase by 2050.

WHO SEAR Regional Director Saima Wazed emphasized the need for coordinated government actions supported by WHO and other partners to tackle this immense health challenge. The theme for the upcoming World Cancer Day, 'United by Unique', urges a collective push against cancer.

Despite progress like Bhutan's successful screening initiatives and Thailand's universal health coverage program, challenges remain. Inadequate policy implementation, low screening rates, and limited palliative care access highlight areas needing urgent action to manage the escalating cancer burden in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025