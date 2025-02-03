QuickVitals Revolutionizes Health Monitoring for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrims can now monitor their health seamlessly, thanks to QuickVitals. This mobile health app makes non-invasive blood tests accessible via smartphones, eliminating the need for additional devices. With just a simple scan, devotees ensure their well-being during their spiritual journey.

The Maha Kumbh, a congregation of faith, requires attention to health due to fasting and exposure to elements. QuickVitals empowers pilgrims by providing instant checkups that measure key health indicators such as blood oxygen levels and stress index in seconds.

QuickVitals offers these health scans for just ₹10, making health monitoring affordable and convenient for all pilgrims. Harish Bisam, founder of QuickVitals, emphasizes their mission to integrate innovation with well-being, promoting a safer spiritual experience during the grand religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)