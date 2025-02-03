Left Menu

QuickVitals Revolutionizes Health Monitoring for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

QuickVitals, an innovative mobile health app, ensures the health of Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrims by offering non-invasive blood tests via smartphones. This technology allows pilgrims to monitor key health indicators affordably, promoting a safer spiritual journey without the need for extra devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:14 IST
QuickVitals Revolutionizes Health Monitoring for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrims can now monitor their health seamlessly, thanks to QuickVitals. This mobile health app makes non-invasive blood tests accessible via smartphones, eliminating the need for additional devices. With just a simple scan, devotees ensure their well-being during their spiritual journey.

The Maha Kumbh, a congregation of faith, requires attention to health due to fasting and exposure to elements. QuickVitals empowers pilgrims by providing instant checkups that measure key health indicators such as blood oxygen levels and stress index in seconds.

QuickVitals offers these health scans for just ₹10, making health monitoring affordable and convenient for all pilgrims. Harish Bisam, founder of QuickVitals, emphasizes their mission to integrate innovation with well-being, promoting a safer spiritual experience during the grand religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025